ELKHART -- The Elkhart Elks aspired to extend their three-game win streak as they hosted Corrigan at Homecoming 2021. They spotted the Bulldogs two first-half touchdowns, though, before the Elks' offense got on track in the second half. Corrigan's Bulldogs proved to have too much speed for the Elks and CHS came out on top, 28-14. Both teams got off to a slow start. EHS was held to three-and-out in their first possession and the Bulldogs’ opening drive ended abruptly when Elkhart junior Landon Thomas intercepted CHS' quarterback Christian Guzman near midfield. The Elks were not able to capitalize, however, and the ball went over on downs.

14 DAYS AGO