Apex Legends Mobile closed beta expands to more regions

After the recent Apex Legends map leak, not many people thought there would be more exciting information to be uncovered about the future additions to the world of Apex. However, there is always a vast amount of details found out by way of data miners leaking classified files. This can have positive effects on growing hype for certain content that could be added, but at the same time can spoil the surprise for players finding out when a new official announcement or update rolls around. The latest found within the game files was a Wattson heirloom.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO