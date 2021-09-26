Apex Legends Mobile closed beta expands to more regions
The next round of closed beta for Apex Legends Mobile, the mobile version of EA’s hit battle royale title, has kicked off in Mexico, Columbia and Peru. There are plans to continue expanding to Egypt and Turkey as early as October 6, barring any setbacks. Prior to this week, the beta for Apex Legends Mobile had only been available in India and the Philippines so the fact that it’s becoming available in new regions means we’re hopefully closer to an actual launch date.apptrigger.com
