Recreation sites and trails along upper Kern River shut down due to Windy Fire
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A massive wildfire burning in Tulare County has now forced closures for recreation sites and trails along the upper Kern River. On Saturday, Sequoia National Forest officials announced that a closure order has been issued for all recreation sites along the upper Kern River, from the Riverkern Day Use area north to the Johnsondale Bridge, due to the Windy Fire.www.yourcentralvalley.com
Comments / 0