CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulare County, CA

Recreation sites and trails along upper Kern River shut down due to Windy Fire

By Kellie Helton
yourcentralvalley.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A massive wildfire burning in Tulare County has now forced closures for recreation sites and trails along the upper Kern River. On Saturday, Sequoia National Forest officials announced that a closure order has been issued for all recreation sites along the upper Kern River, from the Riverkern Day Use area north to the Johnsondale Bridge, due to the Windy Fire.

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tulare County, CA
Local
California Government
Tulare County, CA
Government
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kern River#Tule River#Mountain#Ksee Kgpe
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy