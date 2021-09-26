The Little Jungle Cup tier list for Pokémon Go – September 2021

The Little Jungle Cup in Pokémon Go gives players a unique opportunity to use some highly undervalued Pokémon against other players. The rules for this PvP competition are vastly different than the other battles. In the Jungle Cup, players can only use Pokémon that do not exceed 500 CP. In addition, players are only allowed to use a Pokémon that is a Normal, Grass, Electric, Poison, Ground, Flying, Bug, or Dark-type. Any other option is not available. For this PvP competition, we’ve created a tier system that you can use to find some of the best Pokémon for the type of role they need to fill, be it a Lead, Switch, or a Closer.