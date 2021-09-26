Business Briefs

The Coastal Chapter of Business Network International will hold its visitors' day on Sept. 28 via Zoom. Visit www.coastalbni.com for more information. Chelsea Groton Bank, in partnership with Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce and Norwich Community Development Corporation, will host a Small Business Bootcamp series beginning Oct. 5. Tuesday events will be held at noon at CGB, 444 West Main St., or via Zoom. Thursday Evenings will be at 6 p.m. at Foundry 66, 66 Franklin St. or via Zoom. For more information, visit www.norwichchamber.com.