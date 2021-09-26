Fleetwood Mac fired Lindsey Buckingham. So why won't he let them go?
This is the album that started all the trouble. "Lindsey Buckingham," the singer-guitarist's seventh solo venture, was finished nearly four years ago. Upon completing the 10-song collection, he asked his bandmates in Fleetwood Mac if they'd be willing to slightly delay an upcoming tour so he could promote his new music. He'd made a similar request back in 2006 and was granted two years to tour behind back-to-back solo efforts. For his new album, he only wanted three months.www.theday.com
Comments / 1