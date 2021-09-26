CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sting on his new record and Vegas residency

By Mikael Wood, Los Angeles Times
The Day
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending much of the last decade tending to his Broadway musical, "The Last Ship," Sting will set out on a maiden voyage this fall when he opens his first residency in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace on Oct. 29. The show, called "My Songs" and scheduled to run through...

