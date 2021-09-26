Sting on his new record and Vegas residency

If you’re a serious Bob Dylan fan, you might want to start thinking about adding a room to your home to store your collection of his CDs. In addition to his dozens of regular releases, he has issued such mammoth sets as the 14-disc The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings and the 36-disc The 1966 Live Recordings. And then there’s the justly acclaimed Bootleg Series, which began with a 1991 three-CD collection that was labeled “Vols. 1–3” and has continued over three decades with many multi-disc anthologies. The new Springtime in New York (1980–1985) is Vol. 16, but if Dylan’s label had stuck with giving a volume number to each CD in each release, the deluxe five-disc edition of this set would be Vols. 49–53. (Two-CD, two-LP, and four-LP versions are also available.)

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO