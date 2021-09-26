Sally Rooney's latest novel is a lucid, nuanced story about coming of age in a broken world

- - - The return of Irish wunderkind novelist Sally Rooney has been billed by both her publishers and the transatlantic press as a literary "event," for better and worse. With her bestselling debut, "Conversations With Friends," and both the acclaimed book and TV adaptation of "Normal People," Rooney has become the commercially anointed voice of millennial malaise. In language both accessible and clear, she chronicles the romantic longings of a generation adrift in a world — quite literally — on fire. Her latest, "Beautiful World, Where Are You," does not venture much farther from the Dublin apartments, dinner tables and email inboxes of her previous work. For each splashy profile of the 30-year-old writer that has preceded publication, there is an equally pointed critique of her earnest mediocrity or the whiteness of her imagination.