CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Sally Rooney's latest novel is a lucid, nuanced story about coming of age in a broken world

By Bilal Qureshi, The Washington Post
The Day
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - The return of Irish wunderkind novelist Sally Rooney has been billed by both her publishers and the transatlantic press as a literary "event," for better and worse. With her bestselling debut, "Conversations With Friends," and both the acclaimed book and TV adaptation of "Normal People," Rooney has become the commercially anointed voice of millennial malaise. In language both accessible and clear, she chronicles the romantic longings of a generation adrift in a world — quite literally — on fire. Her latest, "Beautiful World, Where Are You," does not venture much farther from the Dublin apartments, dinner tables and email inboxes of her previous work. For each splashy profile of the 30-year-old writer that has preceded publication, there is an equally pointed critique of her earnest mediocrity or the whiteness of her imagination.

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
greensboro.com

Review: 'Beautiful World, Where Are You,' by Sally Rooney

Sally Rooney’s “Normal People” was a masterful depiction of first love. Readers of the Irish author’s second novel — and, later, viewers of the acclaimed Hulu series — followed Marianne and Connell coming together and coming undone over the course of four years. In her latest novel, “Beautiful World, Where...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

An Acclaimed Mystery Novel Is Coming to 'Masterpiece'

'Tis the season for the announcement of new dramas and mysteries. Masterpiece has just revealed photos from a new mystery arriving next year, Magpie Murders. An adaptation of the popular novel of the same name by Anthony Horowitz, it will star Lesley Manville (who was in last year's World on Fire) as book editor Susan Ryeland. When she tries to obtain the final chapters of an unfinished mystery manuscript featuring detective Atticus Pünd (Timothy McMullan, who has appeared in Endeavour, Grantchester, and King Charles III, among others) from author Alan Conway (Conleth Hill, whom you might recognize from Doc Martin, Vienna Blood, and Game of Thrones), she herself is drawn into a mystery.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Novel by Sally Rooney claims fiction top spot

By Sally Rooney. A novelist, warehouse worker, editorial assistant and political adviser deal with changes. by J.D. Robb. The 53rd book of the “In Death” series. The property where a decades-old crime occurred belongs to detective Eve Dallas’ husband. 3. Billy Summers. by Stephen King. A killer for hire who...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Harper's Bazaar

Netflix is adapting Elena Ferrante's latest novel The Lying Life of Adults

Netflix is adapting the latest novel by beloved Italian author Elena Ferrante, The Lying Life of Adults. Described as "a powerful and singular portrayal of a young girl's transition from childhood to adolescence" in the '90s, the story will follow Giovanna in search of her true reflection in a divided Naples: the Naples of the heights, which assumes a mask of refinement, and the Naples of the depths, a place of excess and vulgarity.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Rooney
Literary Hub

At least one person hasn’t read Sally Rooney, and it’s Jonathan Franzen.

It appears the bucket hats and tote bags and coffee carts didn’t work on at least one person: in an interview with Merve Emre in Vulture, Jonathan Franzen admitted he hasn’t read Sally Rooney. “People seem to speak well of her,” Franzen said. “But when I saw her described in an ad recently as the Salinger of her generation, I was like, ‘Oh man. I hope not.’” (I hope not too.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

Read the ‘Bridgerton’ Books Behind Netflix’s Steamy Adaptation

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. So, you watched Season 1 of “Bridgerton” and now you’re hungry for more Regency romance in your life? While you wait for Season 2 to arrive, the best place to start, would be Julia Quinn’s series of eight novels upon which the Netflix hit is based. The eight books, which came out between 2000 and 2006 and have sold millions of copies in the U.S....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BBC

Everybody's Talking About Jamie: Sheffield welcomes home coming-of-age story

The hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie has made the leap from the stage to the big screen - with the city of Sheffield playing a starring role in the film. Based on the original stage show, the movie tells the story of Jamie New, a teenager from Sheffield who harbours dreams of becoming a drag queen.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coming Of Age#The World Beyond#Motherhood#Irish
Teen Vogue

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” Star Max Harwood on Drag Queens, Coming Out & Why We Need More Queer Stories

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie star Max Harwood isn’t looking to be a role model. The 24-year-old actor plays the titular Jamie in the film, plucked out of 3,500 actors for his first professional film role to tell the story of the long-beloved musical’s teenage aspiring drag queen. He’s well aware that his breakout turn might come with pressure to stand atop a pedestal for queer communities.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: Ian Rankin finishes his mentor's novel

- - - There's a strong tradition in mystery writing of living writers continuing the work of dead ones. Think, for instance, of Robert B. Parker completing Raymond Chandler's unfinished final Philip Marlowe novel, "Poodle Springs," and, then, after Parker's death in 2010, of his own Spenser series being extended by fellow mystery writer Ace Atkins. Other so-called continuation novels have stretched the active careers of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot, thanks to Sophie Hannah, and Dorothy L. Sayers's Peter Wimsey and Harriet Vane, thanks to Jill Paton Walsh, who died last year (no word on who will pick up the series but I hope it's not James Patterson).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
philadelphiaobserver.com

‘Start Turning Down Roles That Are Meant for a Dark Skin Actor’: Netflix Gets Called Out for Colorism after Zazie Beetz is Casted as Stagecoach Mary

Netflix recently unveiled its trailer for its upcoming western film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie is based on real historical outlaws and cowboys and features an all-Black cast, but one star’s inclusion has sparked outrage from fans eager to see the project. FX’s “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz is set...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Looked Like a Real-Life Elsa at the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

After numerous delays and much anticipation, the latest James Bond film (and Daniel Craig’s last), No Time To Die, finally debuted on at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28. As no major London event would be complete without an appearance by at least one royal, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were all in attendance, showing off their best Bond-approved attire. And while the men of course looked dapper in their 007-inspired tuxedos and KMiddy stunned in a gold Jenny Packham gown, we were most excited by the Duchess of Conrwall’s elegant Disney-inspired choice for the premiere.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Katie Holmes Shares Rare Pic of Suri in Daughters Day Tribute on IG

Katie Homes just shared a very touching tribute to her daughter. On Instagram, the 42-year-old actress posted an extremely rare throwback snap of her 15-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in honor of National Daughters Day. In the pic, Holmes can be seen fixing a strap on her little girl's shoes, and in the caption, she added a string of red heart emojis. Naturally, fans couldn't help but gush over their special mother-daughter bond.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

The Neighborhood's Oct. 11 Episode to Tackle 'Profound' Tragedy

The Neighborhood will use its platform to normalize open discussion of a common grief, as the Johnsons contend with a devastating loss. TVLine can exclusively reveal that Beth Behrs’ Gemma will suffer a miscarriage in the Oct. 11 episode. In turn, Gemma and her husband Dave (Max Greenfield) will rely on Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) for emotional support. The episode was written by executive producer Meg DeLoatch, who took over as showrunner ahead of Season 4. In a statement to TVLine, DeLoatch shares that the story in part reflects her own experience with pregnancy loss, and reveals why...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy