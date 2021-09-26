CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Coach Was The Worst Character on New Girl

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of guys out there who love women and want to find the perfect woman, and then there are guys that really don’t know how to talk or behave around women for one reason or another. Coach from the show New Girl was like this since he had such an abrupt and blunt manner to him that it was hard to think of any possible way that he could become a little less abrasive. He was receptive enough when it came to listening to what people had to say on the subject, kind of, but more often than not he was kind of a jerk and he was definitely aggressive in a way that was kind of off-putting to some folks. Whether it was as a roommate, a friend, a trainer, or just about anything, Coach was kind of a blunt and abrasive character to a lot of people, though he did have his calm and reasonable moments. When he was trying to talk to women it was kind of a 50/50 chance that he might actually keep his cool.

