Why Coach Was The Worst Character on New Girl

If there’s one thing that I can respect, it’s a storyteller that keeps the tradition of storytelling going, and this is why Gary was the best character on Are You Afraid of the Dark?, since he was all about taking on the tradition of the Midnight Society, and he was a credible storyteller that liked to have fun with it. To be fair, nearly everyone that sat around the fire telling stories on this show was skilled enough to earn their place, and the mention of Kiki being the worst isn’t a mark against her, it’s simply the idea that she wasn’t always the favorite character of the group. But Gary is easy to like simply because his stories took on the magical quality that one looks for in a good fiction story and made it evident that he was there to tell the tale and enchant the listeners at the same time. That’s what a good storyteller does, after all, they find a way to gain the attention of the listener and they work with it to create something that will keep them listening and make it possible for the listener to become enraptured as they listen to the tale.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO