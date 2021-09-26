Don't take the inn out of Bee and Thistle Inn

The Bee and Thistle Inn in Old Lyme has been in existence for an untold numbers of years and has been a Connecticut treasure. It has drawn visitors worldwide for decades and has been the destination for travelers and tourists looking to enjoy its history, colonial charm, warmth, and ambience. The restaurant served a menu of wonderful dishes to both guests and the general public and hosted untold weddings, anniversaries, and special events. The mansion, the beautiful grounds abutting the Lieutenant River, convenient location on Post Road, all added to the charm of the village.