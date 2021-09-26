Crowd converges on Salisbury for state pickleball tournament

SALISBURY — A flurry of rackets, bright yellow balls and competition is filling a corner of Catawba College’s campus this weekend. Johnson Tennis Center is filled with the “bops” from 18 matches of pickleball being played simultaneously for the North Carolina Pickleball Championships. The major tournament is a first for Salisbury, bringing in players from across the state and of all skill levels to compete. The tournament features a mix of brackets for all skills and ages, with the youngest players in high school and the oldest in their 70s. It continues today.