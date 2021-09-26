CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Rowan County Fair back in full force with rides, livestock, vendors

By Carl Blankenship
Salisbury Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY — The Rowan County Fair opened its doors for the first time in two years this weekend, and it also marked a first for some families. The Sains, a family of five, usually enjoys its fair festivities in Cabarrus County, but it was cancelled this year. Because the Sains live on the Rowan County side of Kannapolis, they decided to travel to Salisbury this year. Andrew Sain had not been to the Rowan fair since he was a kid. His wife Michele has never been.

