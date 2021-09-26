CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida has cooked the books on COVID-19 deaths

The Day
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving just moved from Melbourne, Fla. in May 2021, it was interesting reading on Aug. 20 P.J. Rovero’s letter comparing Florida’s COVID-19 deaths to several Northeast states. It has been proven by Florida’s newspapers with outstanding investigating journalists that the information on Covid deaths provided by Florida Health Department to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the public has been inaccurate since April 2020. In April 2020, a journalist collected data from all the counties’ Medical Examiners on Covid deaths and the Covid deaths exceeded what the Florida Health Department publicized. Accordingly, FHD directed to all the Medical Examiners to report Covid deaths only to FHD. In addition, FHD recommended to all Medical Examiners not to put the Covid virus as cause of death on death certificates because it infringed on one’s privacy.

