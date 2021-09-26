CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Paintings created for community during outdoor art fair

By The Herald-Dispatch
Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON — People strolling along 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington on Saturday were treated to a unique opportunity to watch art being made. Students enrolled in art classes at the 3rd Avenue Art Gallery set up their easels and grabbed their paintbrushes to put their skills on display during an art fair on the sidewalk in front of the gallery. Amid the hustle and bustle found downtown on a cool fall weekend, the artists brought their works to life as people watched them put paintbrush to canvas.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Entertainment
City
Canvas, WV
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Gallery#Strolling#3rd Avenue
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy