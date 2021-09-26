Paintings created for community during outdoor art fair

HUNTINGTON — People strolling along 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington on Saturday were treated to a unique opportunity to watch art being made. Students enrolled in art classes at the 3rd Avenue Art Gallery set up their easels and grabbed their paintbrushes to put their skills on display during an art fair on the sidewalk in front of the gallery. Amid the hustle and bustle found downtown on a cool fall weekend, the artists brought their works to life as people watched them put paintbrush to canvas.