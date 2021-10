They hay is in the barn for Oxford and Lafayette as week five of the high school football season brings the start of what many coaches dub the ‘second season.’. Region play begins for Class 5A and 6A teams on Friday, bringing the true beginning of the run to the postseason. For the Chargers and Commodores it brings a familiar path for one team and a brand new journey for another.

OXFORD, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO