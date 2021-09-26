CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellensburg, WA

Central Washington football falls to No. 23 Angelo State in last minute of defensive battle

By LUKE THOMPSON Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLENSBURG — A late touchdown sent Central Washington to a 14-9 defeat to No. 23 Angelo State in front of a packed house at Tomlinson Stadium on Saturday night. Angelo State’s Kellen Pachot caught two huge passes before Nathaniel Omayebu reached 100 yards rushing on a 2-yard touchdown run with 47 seconds left. Patrick Hegarty’s three field goals weren’t enough for CWU, which fell to 2-2.

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
Ellensburg, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Ellensburg, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Hamilton, WA
Ellensburg, WA
Football
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Washington#Rams#Midwestern State#American Football#Cwu#Mustangs#Fg Hegarty
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy