Central Washington football falls to No. 23 Angelo State in last minute of defensive battle
ELLENSBURG — A late touchdown sent Central Washington to a 14-9 defeat to No. 23 Angelo State in front of a packed house at Tomlinson Stadium on Saturday night. Angelo State’s Kellen Pachot caught two huge passes before Nathaniel Omayebu reached 100 yards rushing on a 2-yard touchdown run with 47 seconds left. Patrick Hegarty’s three field goals weren’t enough for CWU, which fell to 2-2.www.yakimaherald.com
