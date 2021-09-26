Town Council
RECEIVED: 9/23/21 at 11:56 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. General Public Comment. Consent Agenda. Public Way Requests – Placement of Performance Shell on the Town Common. Amherst College Request for Placement of Signage. Climate Action Adaptation & Resilience Plan. Comprehensive Housing Policy. Town Manager Annual Performance Evaluation Process Overview. Town Council & Council Committee Meeting Format: In Person/Hybrid or Remote. Parking Criteria & Process. Amendment to Town Council Rules of Procedure rule 5.2 Public Hearings. Town Council Policy on Making Recommendations for Town Council Appointments to Multiple-Member Bodies. Town Council Appointments: Liaison to African Heritage Reparations Assembly. Committee & Liaison Reports. Approval of 9/13/21 Regular Meeting minutes. Town Manager Report: COVID-19 Update, Community Safety Working Group Successor Committee Charge. Town Council Comments. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated by the President 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.www.amherstma.gov
