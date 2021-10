Between grueling hours of fishing the deadly Bering Sea and fighting off harsh weather to stay dry, the “Deadliest Catch” crews like to have a little fun. Now when things are going well, this is generally more accepted. From friendly pranks to a bit of hazing, the guys have gotten into some mischief over the years. They’ve also discovered some really creepy things in the water (including possibly a UFO?) However, who can forget when the Hillstrands set out to find the elusive Loch Ness monster?

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO