After a series of damning revelations about how Ozy Media has conducted business, including reports of shady outside dealings and a toxic internal work environment, the digital startup announced on Friday that is shutting down. Per a statement from the company’s board of directors: “At Ozy, we have been blessed with a remarkable team of dedicated staff. Many of them are world-class journalists and experienced professionals to whom we owe tremendous gratitude, and who are wonderful colleagues. It is therefore with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy’s doors.” The news comes a...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO