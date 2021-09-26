CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe are not out of the Ryder Cup fight, says Lowry

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWPRw_0c8HS2VK00
Sep 25, 2021; Haven, Wisconsin, USA; Team Europe player Shane Lowry celebrates making putt to win his match on on the 18th green during day two four-ball rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Europe will need to produce a historic comeback in the final session on Sunday to retain the Ryder Cup, but Shane Lowry insisted he would not be giving up.

Lowry kept Europe's title hopes alive as he secured a vital point on Saturday alongside Tyrrell Hatton in the fourballs, clinching a 1-up victory over Tony Finau and Harris English on the last shot on the final hole with a nervy 10-footer.

The United States enter Sunday's singles with a commanding 11-5 lead over holders Europe and require just 3 1/2 points on the final day to capture the title, while Europe need to win 9 points to retain the trophy they won at the last edition in 2018 in Paris.

"I've always wanted to play in a Ryder Cup. We are a few points behind, but I mean, I'm not stopping believing. I don't care," said Lowry, the 2019 Open champion.

"I think I'm having the week of my life here, honestly, I really am. It's just been incredible.

"We're still not out of it. It's a long day tomorrow, 12 matches. If any 12 of us were going out against any of them in the match play, we would fancy our chances. We just have to believe. It's all about believing."

Englishman Hatton, who made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018, also believed Europe still had a shot at the title at Whistling Straits.

"You're never out of the fight," Hatton said. "Obviously we need a huge day tomorrow.

"That putt from Shane there on the last (hole) was huge, and again, hopefully that gives us some momentum now going into tomorrow."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

