San Diego St. runs away from upset-minded Towson 48-21

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Byrd ran for two touchdowns and San Diego State scored 24 points in the third quarter to pull away from Towson 48-21. Chris Ferguson threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Jerry Howard Jr. to give the feisty Tigers a 7-0 lead with 5:36 left in the first quarter. The Aztecs regrouped to shut the door on Towson by scoring two touchdowns within the first five minutes after the break. Trenton Thompson returned a blocked punt 11 yards 58 seconds in and Byrd’s 55-yard jaunt ended Towson’s upset hopes. Chris Ferguson finished with three TD passes for Towson.