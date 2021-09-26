CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama schools battling food shortages amid pandemic

Cover picture for the articleCayce Davis spends hours of her day on the phone. As child nutrition director for Elmore County schools, she has to call their three food distributors to figure out which food products they actually have and what they can substitute. She has to see if her district’s impromptu food stockpile in a warehouse can meet needs. Then she has to figure out if orders will arrive in time for her short-handed staff to prep and cook 14,000 meals.

