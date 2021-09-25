Norris takes first ever F1 pole!

Fernando Alonso believes he was robbed of a first podium since returning to Formula 1 by lucky calls from other drivers in the Russian Grand Prix. Alpine won in Hungary courtesy of Esteban Ocon but Alonso has yet to finish higher than fourth since returning from a two-year absence, and looked set to end that wait in Sochi. After a long first stint on hard tires, Alonso was climbing through the field on mediums and moved up to third place ahead of Sergio Perez as rain started to fall. When the downpour increased, though, he felt other drivers inherited fortune.
