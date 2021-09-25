Norris takes first ever F1 pole!

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Lando Norris has taken pole position for the first time in a rain-hit qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix after timing his final fast lap to perfection on a drying track. The McLaren driver set the pace with a time of 1 minute, 41.993 seconds in the dying seconds of the session after switching to slick tires as the racing line dried. He pushed Carlos Sainz into second place as George Russell took third for Williams. Lewis Hamilton placed fourth for Mercedes. Max Verstappen of Red Bull leads the championship standings but will start from the back of the grid in the race Sunday because he changed his engine.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO