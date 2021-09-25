CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Norris takes first ever F1 pole!

SkySports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley denied stoppage-time winner by V...

www.skysports.com

Motorsport.com

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

Norris will start ahead of Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and George Russell (Williams) after the one-hour qualifying session, which came down to a final-lap shootout for cars on slick tyres as the track dried enough to allow the dry rubber to be faster. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will start fourth, but his...
MOTORSPORTS
KESQ

Norris snatches pole position in wet Russian GP qualifying

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Lando Norris has taken pole position for the first time in a rain-hit qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix after timing his final fast lap to perfection on a drying track. The McLaren driver set the pace with a time of 1 minute, 41.993 seconds in the dying seconds of the session after switching to slick tires as the racing line dried. He pushed Carlos Sainz into second place as George Russell took third for Williams. Lewis Hamilton placed fourth for Mercedes. Max Verstappen of Red Bull leads the championship standings but will start from the back of the grid in the race Sunday because he changed his engine.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Norris would rather be on pole somewhere other than Sochi

Sept 25 (Reuters) - McLaren's Lando Norris celebrated the first Formula One pole position of his career at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday but he would rather it had been somewhere else. The Sochi Olympic circuit's long and fast pit straight allows the driver immediately behind the pole-sitter to...
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Jesus
Motorsport.com

Norris gets F1 reprimand for pitlane entry incident in Sochi

Norris was closing in on a maiden grand prix victory after controlling proceedings from pole position before a late rain shower turned the race on its head. Norris opted to stay out on slicks while the majority of other drivers came in for intermediates, only for the decision to backfire as the rain grew heavier.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Norris "risked quite a bit" on Sochi Q3 lap for Russian GP pole

Two weeks after its surprise 1-2 finish at Monza, McLaren scored its first pole since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix as Norris topped Q3 with a late run on slick tyres in Sochi. Norris, who finished second behind team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in the Italian GP, took pole by over half...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Hamilton: Wait for 100th F1 win 'taking longer than ever'

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton is one win away from becoming the first driver to reach triple-figures for race wins, having already reached a century of pole positions earlier this year in Spain. Hamilton picked up his 99th win at the British Grand Prix in July, but has since been...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 Russian GP: Hamilton takes 100th win as late rain denies Norris

Norris ended up seventh after trying to stay on out slicks when Hamilton, who had charged up the order in the race’s second half before getting stuck behind the McLaren ahead of the rain arriving in the final laps, pitted for intermediates. The polesitter also faces a post-race investigation for...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

'Luck' takes away Alonso’s first podium since F1 return

Fernando Alonso believes he was robbed of a first podium since returning to Formula 1 by lucky calls from other drivers in the Russian Grand Prix. Alpine won in Hungary courtesy of Esteban Ocon but Alonso has yet to finish higher than fourth since returning from a two-year absence, and looked set to end that wait in Sochi. After a long first stint on hard tires, Alonso was climbing through the field on mediums and moved up to third place ahead of Sergio Perez as rain started to fall. When the downpour increased, though, he felt other drivers inherited fortune.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lando Norris ‘devastated’ as first F1 victory eludes him at Russian Grand Prix

A devastated and heartbroken Lando Norris was reduced to tears after seeing a first Formula One victory slip through his fingers at Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix.Following the first pole position of his career here in Sochi Norris was on course to take a fabulous maiden win before losing the lead of a dramatic race with just two laps remaining.While those around him stopped for wet tyres, Norris took the bold, but ultimately misguided, decision to stay out and nurse his McLaren over the line. View this post on Instagram ...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Norris: 'Unexpected' maiden pole 'feels amazing'

McLaren's Lando Norris secured his first-ever Formula 1 career pole at the climax of Saturday's qualifying for the 2021 Russian Grand Prix, and the 21-year-old Briton said it 'feels amazing'. Norris had been in the top five in the opening two rounds of the session, but it was the drying...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lando Norris claims an unexpected pole position for the Russian Grand Prix

Lando Norris claimed a scintillating pole position for the Russian Grand Prix The 21-year-old British driver took advantage of the wet-dry conditions at Sochi’s rain-hit Olympic Park to put his McLaren at the front of the grid ahead of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.George Russell took a brilliant third with Lewis Hamilton only fourth.Hamilton appeared on course to cruise to his 101st pole but a late switch to dry rubber dramatically upset the odds with Norris finishing six tenths clear.Hamilton was unable to get temperature into his slick tyres and spun in the closing stages of his final lap.Max Verstappen, who...
MOTORSPORTS
