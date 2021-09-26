CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ragin’ Cajuns open Sun Belt play with 28-20 victory

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw for three touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette held off Georgia Southern 28-20 in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Lewis threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Lumpkin and a 46-yarder to Dontae Fleming to extend the Ragin’ Cajuns’ lead to 28-13 in the third quarter. Gerald Green’s 76-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter got the Eagles within 28-20. Their final possession came with 4:22 to go but the drive died with 44 seconds remaining. Green rushed for three touchdowns and a career-high 186 yards on 18 carries for the Eagles.

KLFY.com

Napier: ‘That was Ragin’ Cajun football’

LAFAYETTE – “It was electric, electric,” Louisiana junior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill says. “It’s still gonna be electric. It was electric. I just like seeing those guys smile and dance, that Louisiana dance, that jig that they do. I like to see that after a win.”. Two back-to-back wins for the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Ragin’ Cajuns hold off Georgia Southern, 28-20

LAFAYETTE – Two touchdown passes from quarterback Levi Lewis in the third quarter and timely stops on the defensive side of the ball proved to be the difference for Louisiana, which held off Georgia Southern for a 28-20 victory in Statesboro on Saturday night. With the victory, the Ragin’ Cajuns...
GEORGIA STATE
KLFY.com

Cajuns want to sustain high level of play against Eagles

LAFAYETTE, La – Ragin’ Cajuns football head on the road to face off with Georgia Southern, as they open conference play this weekend. With two solid performances in the past two games and a decent one in the season-opener at Texas, the Cajuns finally put together a game they felt like they could be proud of against Ohio.
LAFAYETTE, LA

