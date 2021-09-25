Gentry’s OT winner sends Huskies past Beavers in home exhibition

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Sophomore forward Emma Gentry scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead St. Cloud State Women's Hockey past Bemidji State by a 2-1 final on Saturday afternoon. Tuning up ahead of the regular season, SCSU outshot the Beavers 28-25 and piled up a whopping 24 blocks in the exhibition. Following 40 minutes of scoreless hockey, Jenniina Nylund scored just under a minute in to the third period with a strong wrister from the slot. Bemidji State tied things up two minutes later before the Huskies settled back in defensively. Karlie Ries earned the win, recording 10 saves on 11 shots.