Andrew Vaughn’s ‘be a pro’ approach with the Chicago White Sox has the rookie eager for the postseason: ‘I’m super excited for what the days ahead hold’

By Chicago Tribune
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Tony was like, ‘What (position) do you think you’re playing?’ ” Vaughn recalled with a laugh Saturday at Progressive Field. That approach has aided Vaughn — a natural first baseman — throughout his rookie season with the Chicago White Sox. Thursday marked his first career start at third. He also switched to the position during a July 1 game against the Minnesota Twins.

