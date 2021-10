Shops and boutiques, both locally and nationally owned, continue to open around Charlotte. We’ve rounded up the recent openings and upcoming ones below. Have any we should consider for a future roundup? Reach out to me: katie.peralta@axios.com. The Cocktailery, a boutique selling everything you need for your at-home bar, is now open at Atherton Mill […] The post Retail roundup: The latest shops to open in and around Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 29 MINUTES AGO