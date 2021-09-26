CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

VICTOR JOECKS: What social media and opioid companies have in common

By Victor Joecks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day, social media giants will be lumped together with tobacco companies and opioid manufacturers. The common link is addiction. It’s taken years, but a national opioid settlement is on the horizon, although Nevada is seeking a separate settlement. Broadly speaking, the opioid companies stand accused of aggressively promoting prescription painkillers while minimizing the risks of addiction and overdose.

