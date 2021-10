The final home game of the 2021 regular season was a truly memorable one for the Milwaukee Brewers and their fans. Actually, the entire weekend was special in many ways. Taking care of their own business and forgetting about the never-lose St. Louis Cardinals, the Brewers toppled the New York Mets, 8-4, Sunday afternoon to clinch the NL Central crown with a sellout crowd of 43,430 watching at American Family Field.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO