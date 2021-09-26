Attend meetings on after-school program anger, courthouse work and clubbing in Central Square. City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday. Unhappiness around changes to after-school programming by the city’s Department of Human Services has made it back to the council after a summer flare-up and subsequent hearing June 30. Councillor Marc McGovern referred to “families feeling angry and frustrated” after a switch to a lottery system and last-minute notifications about which families had lucked out and is calling for a report from from city staff; brace yourself for some strong words from district parents (and possibly some elected officials).