CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

Attend meetings on after-school program anger, courthouse work and clubbing in Central Square

By Marc Levy
cambridgeday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttend meetings on after-school program anger, courthouse work and clubbing in Central Square. City Council, 5:30 p.m. Monday. Unhappiness around changes to after-school programming by the city’s Department of Human Services has made it back to the council after a summer flare-up and subsequent hearing June 30. Councillor Marc McGovern referred to “families feeling angry and frustrated” after a switch to a lottery system and last-minute notifications about which families had lucked out and is calling for a report from from city staff; brace yourself for some strong words from district parents (and possibly some elected officials).

www.cambridgeday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Texas rally launches day of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women's rights advocates gathered at the Texas Capitol on Saturday to protest against the country's most restrictive abortion law, launching a series of 660 marches around the United States in support of reproductive freedom. A crowd of more than 1,000 protesters assembled in sweltering...
PROTESTS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Thorndike, MA
City
East Cambridge, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19 but has no symptoms, the Supreme Court said Friday. Kavanaugh, 56, who has been fully vaccinated since January, received a test Monday morning before the justices met for a closed-door conference, and the result was negative. But a second test administered Thursday yielded a positive test, the court said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

A body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found, Florida sheriff says

(CNN) — Authorities in Florida have discovered a body believed to be missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a news conference Saturday. Detectives have notified Marcano's family, Mina said, but authorities are still waiting on an official identification to be made by the medical examiner.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Square#Harvard Square#Boston Properties#Dance Club#City Council#Savings Bank Building#Planning Board
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy