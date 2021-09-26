Stuursma, Hope players honor loved ones in win over Northwestern

In a heavyweight bout between the top two ranked teams in 4A, Sheridan prevailed over Rock Springs 27-24 in an entertaining game to say the least. Colson Coon caught a couple of touchdown passes but the biggest one was with a minute and a half to go in the game. On 4th down and 1, Colson caught a short pass, and the run after the catch was quick, to say the least. 69 yards later he was in the end zone for the score giving the Broncs the lead for good.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO