Stuursma, Hope players honor loved ones in win over Northwestern
Sep. 26—HOLLAND — When the Flying Dutchmen entered their locker room Saturday morning, things looked a little different. Hope hosted its annual Purple Community game to benefit the Van Andel Institute and came away with a 57-10 win over Northwestern (Minn.). The Flying Dutchmen ditched their traditional orange and blue and put on purple threads instead. The space on the back of each jersey was able to be purchased to put the name of a family member or loved one who has battled a life-threatening disease, with all proceeds going to VAI.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
