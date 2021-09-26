Union Leader wins 19 awards in NH Press Association competition
Sep. 26—The New Hampshire Union Leader won 19 awards in the 2020 New Hampshire Press Association Distinguished Journalism contest, including seven first-place honors. The awards were announced Thursday evening during a virtual event streamed live from the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications hosted by Kimberley Haas, managing news editor of Seacoast Current; and Mike Cote, senior editor of the Union Leader.
