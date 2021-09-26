CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Union Leader wins 19 awards in NH Press Association competition

By The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Sep. 26—The New Hampshire Union Leader won 19 awards in the 2020 New Hampshire Press Association Distinguished Journalism contest, including seven first-place honors. The awards were announced Thursday evening during a virtual event streamed live from the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications hosted by Kimberley Haas, managing news editor of Seacoast Current; and Mike Cote, senior editor of the Union Leader.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

NH Press Association Honors Mike Marland With Lifetime Achievement; George Liset and Roger Wood Win Awards

InDepthNH.org of the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism is honoring our 2020 New Hampshire Press Association award winners. Editorial Cartoonist Mike Marland is the third InDepthNH.org contributor to win a Lifetime Achievement Award. Our State House bureau chief Garry Rayno and founder Nancy West are past winners. The...
POLITICS
NHPR

New Hampshire Press Association Excellence in Journalism Contest: NHPR Wins in Multiple Categories

New Hampshire Public Radio received 9 first-place awards at the New Hampshire Press Association’s Excellence in Journalism Contest virtual ceremony on Thursday, September 23. Each year, the Press Association honors the best journalism and individual journalists throughout the New Hampshire media industry. Award-winning entries spanned the 2020 calendar year. This...
POLITICS
northeastnews.net

Northeast News secures more Awards in Missouri Press competitions

Once again The Northeast News came away from the annual Missouri Press Association Convention at the Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs with more awards for excellence in Journalism, Advertising and Marketing. This year in the Better Newspaper contest, the paper secured six awards for excellence in Journalism in the Weekly...
MISSOURI STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester Ink Link recognized for excellence in journalism at 2020 NH Press Association Awards

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Ink Link was honored Thursday night by the New Hampshire Press Association with recognition in 10 categories – including top honors in five categories, during its 2020 NH Distinguished Journalism awards presentation. The event was live-streamed from the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. Publisher Carol...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
The Daily Collegian

Bellisario College adds award-winning journalist, newsroom leader to faculty

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — An award-winning journalist and newsroom leader who served as the first national director of Report for America has joined the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications as a faculty member and editorial director of the Bellisario Media Center. Maggie Messitt, who led Report for America’s growth...
COLLEGES
arizona.edu

Zenger Award for Press Freedom Luncheon

For its role in defending the rights and safety of journalists around the world, the Committee to Protect Journalists will receive the 2021 John Peter and Anna Catherine Zenger Award for Press Freedom from the University of Arizona School of Journalism. CPJ Executive Editor Joel Simon will accept the award...
TUCSON, AZ
Missouri Independent

The Independent wins nine journalism awards in annual Missouri Press contest

The Missouri Independent won nine awards Saturday — including two first place awards for coverage of government and breaking news — in the annual Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.  The awards were presented at the association’s annual convention in Excelsior Springs. The Independent competed in the Dailies Class 2 category. First place honors for […] The post The Independent wins nine journalism awards in annual Missouri Press contest appeared first on Missouri Independent.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nh Press Association#The New Hampshire Union#Seacoast Current#Manchester Ink Link#Union Leader#Wmur
newportri.com

Newport Daily News collects six Rhode Island Press Association awards

NORTH KINGSTOWN — The Newport Daily News took home six awards, including a pair of first-place prizes, on Friday night during the annual Rhode Island Press Association banquet at the Quonset "O" Club. Reporter Laura Damon placed first in two categories — Investigative/Analytical News Story and Profile/Personality Story. Her investigative...
NEWPORT, RI
New Haven Chargers

The Charger Bulletin Recognized by American Scholastic Press Association

The University’s student-run newspaper, The Charger Bulletin, captured a first place honor in the American Scholastic Press Association’s scholastic newspaper awards, which recognized the dedication of students who tirelessly covered University news throughout the pandemic. By Kayla Mutchler ’22, Amanda Castro ’22, Tiara Starks ’22, Joseph Klaus ’23, Victoria Cagley...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
massachusetts.edu

Collins wins American Political Science Association Best Book Award

Paul Collins, professor of legal studies and political science, received the 2021 Richard E. Neustadt Book Award from the Presidents and Executive Politics Section of the American Political Science Association for the best book on executive politics. Collins’ book, “The President and the Supreme Court: Going Public on Judicial Decisions...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
shelbycountyherald.com

NEMOnews Media Group Papers Win Awards at Missouri Press Convention

NEMOnews Media Group publications won a total of eight awards in the 2021 Better Newspaper Contest, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association their annual convention, The Clark County Media, The Edina Sentinel, and the Shelby County Herald each received honors. The awards were given for stories published in 2020. The...
MISSOURI STATE
WMUR.com

NH House GOP leaders to Democratic congressional delegation: Oppose Biden mandate

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Speaker Sherman Packard and House Republican leaders sent a letter to the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation Friday asking them to oppose President Joe Biden’s vaccination and testing mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. The GOP leaders wrote that in New Hampshire, “We have...
CONCORD, NH
Seacoast Online

The Exeter-Area GFWC-NH club receives award

EXETER — Despite the pandemic, the nearly 800 members of The NH General Federation of Women’s Club members were busy throughout New Hampshire in the last year. They mostly met virtually or in smaller live meetings in the late summer. In late August, GFWC-NH was well represented at the GFWC...
EXETER, NH
Union Leader

Failing truss threatens Stark Union Church, a 'NH icon'

STARK — Iconic, historic and one of the most photographed sites in New Hampshire, the Stark Union Church is closed and needs $200,000 in repairs because a truss is failing within the 168-year-old structure. Bounded by New Hampshire Route 110 to its south and the Upper Ammonoosuc River to the...
STARK, NH
Spotlight News

LETTER to the EDITOR: The case for civic education

In order to achieve a more functional society we need to see a renaissance of civic education in our public schools.  Perhaps the most egregious example of a lack of civic understanding was the insurrection at the United States Capital earlier this year.  We need to create an equal playing field where everyone is taught […]
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy