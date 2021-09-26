Harry J. 'Bud' Kerwin, Jr. (1934-2021)

Harry J. “Bud” Kerwin, Jr., a dance teacher and choreographer once widely known on the local performing arts scene, whose influence extended from his North Toledo high school to the university where he made his career to the New York stage and beyond, died Sept. 1 at American Village senior community in Indianapolis. He was 86.

He had been in declining health, said Phil Eskew, who with his wife, Ann, got to know Mr. Kerwin well when they were across-the-street neighbors in Indianapolis for several years starting in 2014.

Mr. Kerwin retired in 1997 as an associate professor of dance at Butler University.

When he accepted a faculty position at Butler in 1971, the Woodward High School alumnus had already studied in New York at the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo and with a progenitor of jazz dance styles; opened his own Toledo dance school and ballet theater, and taught ballet at Woodward, where he collaborated with band director Samuel P. Szor, who later became known as “Mr. Music” for his ubiquity in directing Toledo-area orchestras, bands, and choral groups.

Toledo students of Mr. Kerwin’s included the late Patrick Bissell, who became a principal in the American Ballet Theater, and the late Edward Love, Jr., whose Broadway performances included A Chorus Line and Dancin’ and who was choreographer for the John Waters film, Hairspray .

“Although the Toledo Ballet with Marie Vogt’s direction had a strong and very viable presence, Bud’s programs also offered a different and valuable contribution to the region’s dance community,” said Robert Bell, Toledo Symphony president emeritus.

“When he left Toledo, there was a time with a void in the areas of his unique approach and devotion to teaching and choreography,” said Mr. Bell, a 1956 Woodward graduate.

Cassandra Macino studied with Gail Grant, also a leading Toledo ballet teacher, and took jazz dance at Mr. Kerwin’s downtown studio. After Ms. Macino opened her own Cassandra Ballet of Toledo in 1972, she regularly invited Mr. Kerwin to be a guest instructor

“He was one of the most patient teachers and always gave a well-rounded ballet class to my students. I have a lot of good memories of Bud,” Ms. Macino said.

Mr. Kerwin, a 1954 Woodward graduate, was a 1998 inductee to the Woodward Alumni Hall of Fame and said of the distinction: “To be a person who has spent his life in the arts and to be honored in this way is a life well spent.”

He was born Dec. 17, 1934, to Myrtle and Harry Kerwin and grew up in the 1100 block of North Michigan Street.

He told Woodward’s hall of fame association that he recalled having few friends at Woodward “as I was being very serious about my studies in dance at that time.” One of his first theatrical performances was with upperclassman Jameel Farah, who later became Jamie Farr.

After high school, Mr. Kerwin attended Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo School of Ballet in New York. That provided him solid professional technique, he told The Blade in 1995, and from the experience came insight: Dancing in a major ballet company was not for him.

“I think that you have to be a hard-driving person to succeed,” he said in 1995. “I was always more comfortable working with students in classes.”

After teaching above a Galena Street storefront, Mr. Kerwin moved downtown, eventually with a residency at the Bach Conservatory on Jefferson Avenue and then with his own studio across from the Esquire Theatre on St. Clair Street.

At Woodward, Mr. Kerwin taught ballet and choreographed the musicals presented by Mr. Szor.

“What Sam was developing, really, was a high school of the performing arts at a truly grass-roots level,” Mr. Kerwin told The Blade in 1995.

For years during the summertime Music Under the Stars series at the Toledo Zoo, Mr. Szor led the band, and Mr. Kerwin’s company, Kerwin Theatre Ballet, provided dance. His company also annually performed the Nutcracker Suite.

“There was an appreciation for the arts like I don’t think has been equaled since, and Bud and my dad were riding the wave,” said Tom Szor, a retired music teacher and a well known Toledo-area piano player. In 2016, Tom Szor helped organize an exhibit of photos at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library showing his father and Mr. Kerwin behind the scenes in that era.

From 1966-71, Mr. Kerwin was artistic director of the Columbus Ballet Company while maintaining his Toledo school and dance company.

At Butler, he became a celebrated teacher.

“He cared very much about students and their futures and how to best train them for the profession,” said Michelle Jarvis, who was a student in the Butler dance program when he arrived. She retired last month as associate provost for academic affairs and professor of dance.

As a student, “you worked to get his attention. The more you would work for him, the more he would work for you,” Ms. Jarvis said. “Students were so delighted when they were cast in his ballets.”

Mr. Kerwin was a guest teacher at workshop and dance programs across the country and in Europe and South America. He choreographed Leonard Bernstein’s Mass under the composer’s supervision.

He said in 1995 that Duke Ellington and trumpeter and vocalist Chet Baker were among his most enduring muses.

“What I would miss if I didn’t choregraph is the ability to create an illusion, a style, to look for pieces of music that move me and express something to the audience,” Mr. Kerwin told The Blade.

There are no immediate survivors.

At Mr. Kerwin’s request, there were no services. Also at his request, his ashes are to be spread in Amsterdam, where for years he had a second home. Arrangements were by Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center, Carmel, Ind.

Tributes are suggested to the Bud Kerwin Endowed Scholarship at Butler University.