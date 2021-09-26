Walton: Please supply a short bio for the introduction

Many times over the years in my role as a newspaper editor I was invited to speak to service clubs and other organizations about what I do.

I was always happy to accept. Typically I was asked to supply a few paragraphs of biographical background to the person who would be introducing me.

I have always found such introductions boring and a little too full of self-congratulation. So I supplied just the bare bones — where I went to college, where I started my career, that sort of thing. Usually my presenter read it word for word. I could have slipped in a line that I was wanted for robbery in several states, and nobody would have said “huh??”

On one occasion I knew the introducer personally so I decided to lighten things up a bit. I gave him the usual drivel but I concluded with this sentence: “Today Tom lives in a tool shed near Haskins, Ohio, with his three-legged dog, Lucky.”

To my introducer’s credit, he read it just that way — and with a straight face. The audience didn’t know what to think. It was a great moment.

Sometimes the introducer would mess up. On one occasion the lady introducing me told her group that I graduated from college in 1865. That would not only make me older than dirt but someone who was alive when Abraham Lincoln was shot. Nobody in the audience reacted, so I’m guessing nobody was paying attention.

And there was the time the master of ceremonies introduced me as Tim Walton. I took the gaffe in stride. “I know you came here today to hear my brother Tom,” I told the audience. “I’m sorry Tom could not be here. I’ll do my best.”

I was not trying to mock the person introducing me because I know getting up in front of a crowd can be stressful, but I felt I had to acknowledge the error.

During my years working for Block Communications in Monterey, Calif., I served as the Rotary Club of Monterey’s program chairman. I said I’d only do it if I could make it fun. Here are a few favorite memories.

I invited a member of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, our county’s top elected body, to speak to the club. He was a young guy around 40, as was I. He had often disagreed with our editorial positions at the Monterey Peninsula Herald. Even though we were neighbors and pleasant with each other, it’s safe to say he was not on good terms with the newspaper.

So this was my introduction:

“Today we are pleased to have Supervisor Moore as our speaker. I did a little research on Mike and discovered that he and I have much in common. We both live in Del Rey Oaks. We both have been told we are too young for the jobs we have. We both have moustaches that occasionally rage out of control. And neither of us has ever been endorsed for public office by The Herald.”

Our guest laughed along with the crowd, although a bit nervously. He learned a valuable lesson: don’t mess with the guy who buys ink by the barrel.

On another occasion I introduced a speaker who was the most prominent restaurateur on the Monterey Peninsula and already well-known by every member of the club.

I stood up at the microphone to introduce him:

“Today our speaker truly needs no introduction.”

Then I sat back down. I loved the awkward silence that followed. The speaker didn’t know what to do. Neither did the audience. Finally I stood up again. “You know,” I said, “I’ve always wanted to do that.”

Mirth ensued, and I went ahead and properly introduced the guy. If memory serves, I never got a good table at his place after that.

However, my favorite Rotary program memory was the day I introduced the United States Deputy Under-Secretary of Commerce, a woman, as our speaker. Keep in mind that Rotary in those days was basically a men’s business club, with few, if any, female members. Even so, you’d expect she’d be preaching to the choir, right?

She began benignly enough, offering a few harmless comments about the economy. Slowly, her tone and demeanor began to change.

She launched a litany of complaints about America’s small businesses, suggesting they cared only about their profits and not their communities. “Where is your collective civic conscience?” she asked. Her business talk had turned into a harangue.

The Rotarians were not amused. The air went out of the room as she delivered one shot after another. Anger was building. Faces were turning red. Guys began shouting at her. I expected heavy objects to start flying in her direction at any second. She turned to me for help.

I joined her at the microphone. “Gentlemen,” I said, “I’d like you to meet Maribee Boone, a frequent performer at the First Theater of California here in Monterey. She comes in peace.”

A fellow member of the program committee, Bob Quinn, the mayor of nearby Pacific Grove at the time, had helped cook up the idea.

Together we had crafted our distinguished guest’s speech. Fortunately for Bob, Maribee, and me, the club was so relieved it was all a joke that order was quickly restored and nobody was physically assaulted.

After the meeting, Bob and I slapped each other on the back.

“We got ’em,” Bob said.

What a wonderful day that was.

Thomas Walton is the retired Editor and Vice President of The Blade. His column appears every other Sunday. His radio commentary, “Life As We Know It,” can be heard on WGTE public radio every Monday at 5:44 p.m. during “All Things Considered.” Contact him at twalton@theblade.com.