Burris: History must be open, and complicated

A friend asked me the other day what I thought of taking down the statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va.

I asked her what she thought. She said removing it doesn’t serve anyone. It rights no wrong. And, instead of teaching history, it sanitizes it.

Another friend — I asked him because he is not only brilliant and an independent thinker but also a son of the South — said: Why not build something instead of tearing down?

I’d not thought of that.

Suppose Richmond erected a statue to John Lewis.

Or, better yet, one of the great civil rights leaders who is now, tragically, mostly forgotten.

My top candidate would be A. Philip Randolph, who organized the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters in 1925, which made both labor and civil rights history. Randolph was instrumental in pressing for integration of the military, which President Harry S. Truman ordered in 1948.

And he was a principal organizer of the march on Washington in 1963.

Without Randolph, and others, like Bayard Rustin, there would have been no “I Have a Dream,” speech by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at least not that year.

This is what history does — it connects times, people, and events. It’s a mosaic, not a snapshot. It is a context, not a moment or even series of moments.

When I was a sophomore in high school I had a history teacher who had us memorize dates. That’s what his tests were — regurgitation of dates. He knew history, but he did not know how to teach it.

When I was a junior in college I somehow lucked into a course taught by Lawrence S. Kaplan, a true scholar and gentleman who approached history as the study of our times — the context for the present being the past. He was an American historian with interests ranging from Jefferson to post-World War II foreign policy and NATO. He opened my eyes to the study of history, and I took all I could from him.

It seems to me that we are deaf to history in our land today. We don’t listen to it or its teachers when we might hear and learn.

And we don’t grasp history’s nature.

What’s really wrong with taking down statues is that we sever ourselves from a part of the past and a teaching moment is lost. The context for the present becomes … the present. No context at all.

What I learned as a kid about Robert E. Lee was that, in the greatest matter before him and before the nation since the American Revolution, he chose wrongly. But, he was a man of honor, courage, and conviction who did what he thought was his duty. U.S. Grant saw and honored that.

Perhaps this was a simplistic, schoolboy version of a deeper historical reality. But it is less simplistic than “Lee was a traitor serving a racist regime and cause. Take down his statue and obliterate his name from history.”

What I learned about Grant was that he was a great general and a failed president.

That is not history’s view of Grant today. His presidency was a mixed bag, though in many ways courageous. But his humanity is as rich and deep as Lincoln’s.

We also view Woodrow Wilson differently now than we did 40 years ago. He used to be rated as a “near great” president, perhaps better than Teddy Roosevelt, though not as great as Franklin Roosevelt.

Now, in the light of his paternalism, his overt racism, and his anti-democratic streak, Wilson is seen much differently.

If we do not cancel Wilson, history’s view may change again.

On the other hand, Presidents Truman, Eisenhower, and even Hoover are seen more favorably now than they were a few years after leaving office.

Reappraisals of George W. Bush and (I hope) Jerry Ford may be next.

History is always complicated. And it is dynamic, always reinterpreting and amending.

History must remain open to be history.

We cannot close the book on anyone, not Lee, not Joe Paterno, not Christopher Columbus.

Not only because erasure (Soviet style) helps no past victims but also because it fails to teach and connect.

We have to constantly rewrite the book.

We live in a time in which people are cut off — canceled. If we extend our closed and broken conversations to history, we will simply swim in ignorance and reaction. The mosaic will not deepen but fade to a blur.

Consider Thomas Jefferson.

When I took classes with Mr. Kaplan, the revisionist views of Jefferson were just coming along, and some reactions were a variation of today’s cancellation impulse. Many wanted to cancel the historians who dared to besmirch the name of the Founder.

But thanks to those brave historians, we now know precisely how flawed and complicated Jefferson was. Below his personal temple to enlightenment in Monticello, where he studied Plato and the stars, and rewrote the Bible, and delineated the rights of man were the quarters of slaves.

Wouldn’t it be madness to stop the exploration of that man’s character — America’s character — now?

And yet there are some who would tear down the Jefferson Memorial.

We need to know more about Robert E. Lee. We need to display his statue and to have a discussion of his total life, its full context on display as well. And we need new statues — to the heroes of the new South, like Fanny Lou Hamer, and Ralph McGill, and James Farmer.

I would like to see those three remembered. I would like to see them teach us.

History is the extension of free inquiry into the past. As with free speech in the present, we need more of it, not less.

Keith C. Burris is the former editor, vice president and editorial director of Block Newspapers (burriscolumn@gmail.com).