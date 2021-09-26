CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the editor: Some Toledo neighborhoods left behind

The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

In Toledo’s high-crime area there are houses that someone spent years of hard work to purchase so they could retire and enjoy the fruits of their labor. There was a time when these individuals could sit on the porch with a cup of coffee and the newspaper or congregate in each other's yards and talk. Now, the neighborhood greetings of these homeowners have turned into waves out of the window. No one ventures far from home, flowers are grown inside, and the gardens have been abandoned.

Meanwhile, there was much ado about the Solheim Cup coming to Toledo. Roads were repaired, large planters lined the street, restaurants flourished, decorative lights were hung, and this event was advertised in every way possible. All this happened while those individuals in high-crime areas resorted to isolating themselves in their homes, while those who commit crime take over the neighborhood.

The mayor and state representatives campaign with promises of preventing crime, home preservation, lead abatement programs, and hope. In reality, there is no hope in Toledo. The programs cut off senior citizens who are a few dollars above the poverty line. Still, those individuals are trying to live, faithful to their neighborhoods. They are hiding in their homes and peeking out at crime and blight. They smell the stench of others who use run-down houses as toilets and leave their garbage of bottles and waste. They hear the sounds of loud music coming from cars and vulgar remarks from those who hang on the street.

Those who don’t live in our neighborhood do not understand why there are so many disparities, why no one trusts the government, and why they are on the fence about “build back better.”

GLENDA KOONCE

Central Toledo

Retirees need help

I am a retired Toledo Public Schools teacher having taught in the system for over 30 years. I was lucky enough to have retired in 2006 so I have collected some cost of living increases during retirement. However, contrary to promises of a 3 percent yearly COLA made at my retirement, the COLA has been frozen for about six years.

I understand returns on investments were low during the Great Recession and it might have made sense to pause COLA for a time but for the past six years or so the stock market has been at all time highs. Yet, the Ohio State Teachers Retirement System continues to make risky investment decisions claiming they can not give us retirees a COLA all the while giving themselves hefty five- and six-figure bonuses.

From what I am reading, every other Ohio State retirement system has seen fit to offer their retirees COLA except for STRS. Why? What can be done about this situation? What can the Ohio legislature do to help us?

JEAN CAROLL

Vuquay Varina, NC

Remembering Andy Douglas

I was saddened to learn to learn Thursday afternoon that Justice Andy Douglas had passed. I had the privilege of knowing him for better than 40 years and even had a chance to try a case with him once after he left the bench.

Some of the most enjoyable conversations I have had with anyone were when I stopped by his chambers to see how he was doing. It seemed to me that he always knew what was going on, whose stars were rising and whose were falling. I should note that probably that was because he had a hand in the movement of many of those stars.

I think too many people thought of him as just a politician, but Andy, as I was privileged to call him, was one of the smartest people I knew. He had great insight and a keen understanding of how to get a seemingly impossible task done. I know we will miss him and that we are all better for having known him.

RICHARD KERGER

Sylvania Township

The Blade

