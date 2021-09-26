Editorial: Living better in Toledo

Over and over again, Toledo’s affordable housing is touted as one of our region’s main assets.

But affordable housing is more complicated than the occasionally high rankings on lists made by real estate associations or magazines. For too many in Toledo, finding a rental unit or a home to buy involves navigating too many obstacles.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s administration has recently released an ambitious plan to address many of those issues by encouraging redevelopment, advocating for tenants’ rights, and investing in low-income neighborhoods.

The mayor’s plan calls for creating dedicated funding for programs that provide downpayment assistance, rental assistance, home-rehabilitation loans, and lead-paint abatement. The plan also calls for creating a tenant liaison position in city government.

Even as property in Toledo has remained relatively affordable compared to other cities in Ohio, homeownership here has been in decline for years, dropping from 58 percent in 2010 to 51 percent in 2018.

And even as about half of all city housing units are rentals, renters too often have a hard time finding affordable housing. Consultants who worked to craft the city’s plan determined that Toledo needs about 13,000 more rental units for extremely low-income tenants — those with an annual income of $17,250 for a two-person household.

Obstacles to home ownership or adequate rental housing are more than a problem for residents who want to find affordable housing. This issue threatens to derail Toledo’s nascent revitalization.

For Toledo to truly revive itself, redevelopment has to move beyond downtown to the city’s residential neighborhoods — particularly those that have struggled with disinvestment, neglect, and population decline for decades.

Livable neighborhoods that attract new residents who want to raise families in Toledo are critical to the city’s future. Without them the city cannot reverse its population decline, can’t attract employers who need a strong regional work force, and can’t rebuild.

If Toledo’s families can’t overcome the obstacles to finding an affordable place to live, they won’t stay. And new families will not be drawn here.

The Kapszukiewicz administration’s plan is a smart and comprehensive start at addressing these obstacles. The key, as Councilman Tiffany Preston Whitman has said, will be in drawing in a large coalition to play their part in the broader goals. To succeed, the city will need to partner with developers, nonprofit organizations, banks, and community groups to overcome these systemic housing issues.

Doing better in Toledo starts with being able to live affordably in Toledo. Prioritizing affordable housing for everyone in the city is a smart strategy.