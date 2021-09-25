Eagles dominate on homecoming; Vikings upset Bulldogs; Cardinals and Rams earn road wins
AHSTW 47 Riverside 12 : AHSTW ended its three-game skid with an impressive win over Class A No. 4 Riverside in Avoca on senior night. Prior to this game, the Vikings had only scored 20 points at one point in the season which resulted in a win over IKM-Manning back in week one. This week the Vikings offense exploded for 47 points. Part of that success came from the defense’s success which produced three turnovers and on special teams a blocked punt.nonpareilonline.com
