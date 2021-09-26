CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Marinopolous throws five touchdowns in RPI’s big win over St. John Fisher

NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Graduate student George Marinopolous connected on 21 of 25 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team to a 41-7 victory over St. John Fisher College in the final non-league game of the regular season for both teams. The Engineers remain perfect at 4-0, while the Cardinals lose for the second straight week and fall to 2-2.

www.news10.com

