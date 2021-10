Sara Allian scored the game-winning goal with three minutes left to help Mount St. Mary, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, earn a come-from-behind win over Belvidere in Watchung. Belvidere (3-1) led 2-1 at the half on goals from Nora Dornich and Kayla Connors. But Molly Catchpole, who finished with two goals and an assist, tied the game in the third quarter, before assisting on Allian’s game-winner.

BELVIDERE, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO