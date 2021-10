The Salem Lady Cats volleyball team looks to continue their solid run of play when they travel to Wesclin for Cahokia Conference play. SC earned a 25-12, 25-19 National Trail Conference win over CHBC. Halle Smith and Emma Jenne combined for 11 kills. Zada Reynolds had 11 assists and 6 aces to go with her 5 digs. The Lady Cougars improved to 14-4 overall and 5-2 in the NTC. The Lady Cougars JV improved to 10-1 with their 25-21, 25-16 win. The Fresh/Soph split 26-28, 25-20.

SALEM, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO