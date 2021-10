Abagail Cafolla hit for the cycle to lead Hazelwood West over University City 14-1 Thursday at University City. Cheyenne Bowman was credited with the win for Hazelwood West. Hazelwood West (8-3) plays at home against Parkway Central on Friday at 4:15 p.m. University City (4-8) plays at home against Parkway North on Tuesday, October 5 at 4:15 p.m.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO