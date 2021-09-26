One family member traveled with US tourist visa and has stayed over the allowed 6 month period; what are her options now?

My mother filed a petition for her brother and her whole family around 15 years ago. Now they have received the first notification to start the process; the payments, uploading the paperwork and filling the application for the interview at the US embassy in Guatemala; one of the daughters traveled around 8 months ago to the US with her tourist visa and she stayed in the US; now the question is whether she can qualified in this process and hire a immigration lawyer; or stayed without being included in process; her whole family is in Guatemala and they starting to do payments and doing the paperwork.