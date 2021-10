MMA legend Nick Diaz was praised by UFC president Dana White following his “incredible” performance against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Diaz returned to the Octagon for the first time since 2015 when he took on Lawler in a rematch at this past Saturday’s UFC 266 card. Despite being off for so long, Diaz showed up to fight and even landed 150 significant strikes in the two-plus rounds that the fight went. Ultimately, the fight finished in the third round when an accumulation of blows from Lawler left Diaz unable to continue. But despite the fact that he officially suffered a TKO loss on his record, White believes that Diaz looked phenomenal in defeat.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO