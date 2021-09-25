CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators Fail to Reach Deal on George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Atlanta Daily World
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalks to enact the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act were halted on Wednesday after a bipartisan Senate negotiations team announced it failed to reach a deal. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) called off the talks. No further discussions are in the works. “Unfortunately, even...

