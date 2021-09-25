The Club at Colony Creek golf results

*The All A state golf tournament was held over the weekendn0f Sept 11-12 in Richmond, Ky and Owsley County High had two representatives that qualified as entrants from regional play. Eighth grader Addison Terry played Saturday at Arlington Country Club, home of the EKU Colonels golf team, and carded a 110 to finish 60 out of 85 golfers. Addie did great considering she only started playing late last year. She has a very promising future in the sport. Senior McKindrick Little played Sunday at Gibson Bay Golf Course. He finished his day with a 90 on the difficult layout. McKindrick has been playing golf for two years and has made huge improvements, Congratulations to both of these youngsters for qualifying and playing in the state tournament!

RICHMOND, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO