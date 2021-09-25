The Club at Colony Creek golf results

The Board of Directors of The Alano Club, a non-profit organization that provides a safe, sober, and supportive environment 365 days a year serving individuals seeking recovery from addiction, is hosting its first annual Celebrity Golf Tournament, Dinner and Live and Online Auction on October 17 and 18, 2021, along with guest speaker Mayor Linda Gorton. The Alano Club will also be launching their capital campaign to refurbish the 30-year plus home of the Alano Club. "Addiction touches everyone in our community directly or indirectly and this is the first time this location has gone through any major renovations; we are very excited about this,” says board member Hacky Kantar.
