Waller County, TX

6 cyclists hit in Waller County, 1 flown to Houston with head trauma, sheriff's office says

 5 days ago
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple people were reportedly injured after being hit by a vehicle while they rode bicycles in Waller County Saturday morning.

According to Waller County Sheriff's Office, six cyclists were hit as they traveled eastbound on US-290 BUS.

Authorities say two of the cyclist that were injured were treated at a hospital in Waller. Another two were flown to Houston for medical attention where one was treated for head trauma.

The other pair was said to have refused medical care at the scene.

All of the injuries reported were non-life threatening, according to deputies.

It is unclear what caused the crash. Officials have not commented on the condition of the vehicle's driver.

