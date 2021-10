The Pittsburgh Penguins are coming into the 2021-22 season the way they always do: not the best team in their division, but still pretty good. The team still has much of the core left, only losing small pieces from year to year since their back-to-back Cups in 2016 and 2017. Players like Sidney Crobsy, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are still all there, if a bit older, but the team still has some young talent like Jake Guentzel to make up for that.

