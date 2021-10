Two games played and two weekly awards for Tom Brady. The Bucs starting quarterback was once again named as the FedEx Air Player Of The Week for the second week in a row. Brady completed 24 of 36 passes for 276 yards and five touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s 48-25 win over Atlanta. He now has nine touchdowns on the season, which leads the entire league. Those scores went twice each to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans with his fifth of the game going to Chris Godwin.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO