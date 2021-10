According to family members, the mother who was shot by a school safety officer near a school is brain dead and not expected to survive. The mom of a 5-month-old baby, was involved in a fight with a 15-year-old girl on Monday afternoon. Police say the 18-year-old was then shot in the back of the head as she left in a car with a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, whose possible involvement in the fight authorities are investigating. She was transported in a critical condition to a local trauma center where she was put on life support.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO